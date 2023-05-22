English
After techie drowns in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar calls for report on all underpasses

After techie drowns in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar calls for report on all underpasses

After techie drowns in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar calls for report on all underpasses
By Ayushi Agarwal  May 22, 2023 4:24:57 PM IST (Published)

Shivakumar, on Monday, informed reporters that the Karnataka government has ordered a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 in Bengaluru.

Newly-appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday reacted to the news of a Bengaluru woman's death due to heavy rains and waterlogging, assuring that it wouldn't happen again.

A 22-year-old woman working for Infosys died on May 21 after her car was stranded in a heavily waterlogged underpass in Bengaluru. While members of her family and the driver were rescued, the woman was unable to survive.
Shivakumar, on Monday, informed reporters that the Karnataka government has ordered a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 in Bengaluru.
