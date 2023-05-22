After techie drowns in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar calls for report on all underpasses

2 Min(s) Read
Shivakumar, on Monday, informed reporters that the Karnataka government has ordered a report on all the underpasses in the state, including the 18 in Bengaluru.
Newly-appointed Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday reacted to the news of a Bengaluru woman's death due to heavy rains and waterlogging, assuring that it wouldn't happen again.
Bengaluru: We have ordered for a report on all the underpasses in the state including the 18 underpasses in Bengaluru, following the death of a techie. Everything won't happen in a day but will ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again. It is our duty to protect our… pic.twitter.com/F8om4DfucO— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
A 22-year-old woman working for Infosys died on May 21 after her car was stranded in a heavily waterlogged underpass in Bengaluru. While members of her family and the driver were rescued, the woman was unable to survive.
