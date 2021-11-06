Diwali Boom: TASMAC outlets in Tamil Nadu sell liquor worth Rs 444 crore in two days

Tamil Nadu recorded alcohol sales worth Rs 444.03 crore on November 3 and November 4 as tipplers topped up their home bars in time for Diwali festivities. However, the tally was still 4.67 percent lower than last year’s Diwali sales figure of Rs 465.79 crore.

According to the state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC), which has monopoly over alcohol sales in the state, Diwali day alone saw alcohol sales worth Rs 229.42 crore. On November 3, these outlets recorded sales of Rs 214.61 crore.

On Diwali last year, alcohol sales touched Rs 237.91 crore, two months after alcohol retail outlets were reopened and prices, hiked.

The drop in alcohol sales numbers this year comes despite the complete reopening of TASMAC outlets and bars in the run-up to the festive season. “Patrons have been cautious with their money this year since the impact of the second wave is still fresh in their minds,” said a TASMAC official.

“People are uncertain about livelihoods and earnings and are taking contingency measures should a third wave arrive,” he added.

Another reason for the tepid sales this Diwali in comparison to last year, has been the mushrooming of several privately-run pubs across the city, which have been allowed to fully function for well over two months, now.

“Last year, not many patrons were going to pubs to have a drink as night life still hadn’t picked up after the first COVID wave,” said the official, “This year, the situation is vastly different as the fear of COVID has dissipated.”

Cash registers at the average pub in Chennai ring in about Rs 1 crore per month, which still pales in comparison to Rs 130 crore worth of business done at TASMAC outlets every day.

Across major cities, Madurai consumed the most alcohol this Diwali, with sales in the southern district touching Rs 98.89 crore across both days, with Salem and Trichy both netting about Rs 90 crore in the same period. Alcohol sales in Chennai touched Rs 80 crore, across both days.