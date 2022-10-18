Diwali 2022: Top offers on smartphones & other products on Flipkart & Amazon

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 ended on Sunday, October 16. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an extension of its festive sale — from October 19-23. Amazon's 'Finale Days' sale is also offering big cuts on washing machines and the like.

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon are offering top deals on smartphones and other products during the ongoing festival season sale.

The Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2022 ended on Sunday, October 16. However, the e-commerce platform has announced an extension of its festive sale, which will commence on October 19 and continue till October 23. The company has shared a teaser on its website informing customers that the sale will attract a 10 percent instant discount on payments and EMI transactions through State Bank of India (SBI) cards.

Those using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card can also avail of a 5 percent cashback. The e-commerce giant will also offer up to 10 percent cash back on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions.

Flipkart offers on smartphones

The upcoming Big Diwali Sale will have top deals on smartphones from brands like Redmi, Poco, Realme and Oppo. Customers have the option of wish-listing them from now on. The sale is also expected to offer top deals on iPhone 13 and other iPhone models.

Meanwhile, Flipkart announced special discount offers on two Google phones – Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro — which are set to go on sale tomorrow (October 18) at 12 pm at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 on EMI transactions and the use of SBI credit card.

Apart from this, the e-commerce platform is also offering a discount of up to 80 percent on electronic products during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon is offering huge offers and discounts on washing machines during Amazon's ‘Finale Days’ festival sale in 2022. The online commerce platform is offering up to 43 percent discount on big screen smart TVs from brands like Sony and LG as part of its ongoing Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon is offering a 17 percent discount on Samsung's 6.5 kg fully-automatic top-loading washing machine at Rs 13,990 against its original price of Rs 16,800. The LG 7 kg 5-star fully-automatic front load washing machine with heater is available for Rs 28,990 on Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale. Its original price is Rs 46,990.

Amazon is selling Sony Bravia 164 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs 80,000. The product’s original price is Rs 1,39,900. Similarly, customers can avail of a 36 percent discount on LG 121 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 48A2PSA, which is available at a discounted price of Rs 69,990 on Amazon.