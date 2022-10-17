Diwali 2022: These companies rewarded employees with extravagant gifts

By CNBCTV18.com

A Chennai-based jewellery shop owner rewarded his employees with cars and bikes as Diwali gifts this year.

Challani Jewellery Mart-owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi spent Rs 1.2 crore to buy unique Diwali gifts for his employees this year.

“As many as 10 employees have been gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes,” ANI quoted Chayanthi as saying.

Chayanthi said his team had supported him through good and difficult times and was like a second family to him. He wished to encourage them.

This is not the first time that a company has given expensive gifts to its employees. Here is a look at some instances when employees were pleasantly surprised.

Ideas2IT

In April this year, Chennai-based IT company Ideas2IT gifted 100 Maruti Suzuki cars to its employees to acknowledge their consistent support and contributions towards the company’s growth. Of the 500 employees, Ideas2IT gifted 100 cars to 100 employees who have been with the company for more than 10 years.

“Our concept is to return the wealth we have received, to the employees," Economic Times quoted Hari Subramanian, marketing head, Ideas2IT, as saying.

Kissflow Inc

In the same month, another Chennai-based company Kissflow Inc gifted five brand new BMW cars – each worth about Rs 1 crore – to senior management executives. The global software-as-a-service company said the gift was a reward for their loyalty and commitment to the company.

Alliance Group

In 2021, Surat-based Alliance Group, which runs the business of embroidery machines, gifted 35 employees with electric scooters priced at Rs 76,848 (ex-showroom) on the occasion of Diwali. The company’s director Subhash Dawar said the gifts were in view of the increasing fuel prices and other factors.

Totality Corp

Totality Corp, a company for Playable NFT’s Gaming Universe, gifted its employees cryptocurrencies in 2021 as part of Diwali celebrations.

Diamond merchant Savji Dholakia

In 2018, Surat-based diamond merchant Savji Dholakia gifted Mercedes-Benz SUVs worth Rs 1 crore each to three employees for completing 25 years of service in the company.

Two years earlier, Dholakia, the promoter of Hari Krishna Exports, gifted 1,260 cars and 400 flats to employees as a Diwali bonus.

In 2014, Dholakia rewarded his employees with nearly 500 cars, 525 pieces of diamond jewellery and 200 flats as a Diwali bonus.