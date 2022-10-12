Diwali 2022: Date and puja muhurat of the festival

By CNBCTV18.COM

Diwali, the most significant festival of the Hindus, will be celebrated this year in October across the globe. The festival of lights celebrates the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after killing the demon Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. It also celebrates the victory of Lord Vamana over Bali and Lord Krishna over demon Narkasura.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, people offer prayers to the Hindu deity Lakshmi, goddess of wealth, and Ganesha, the God of wisdom, and seek blessings for peace, happiness, wealth and prosperity.

In most places, Diwali or Deepavali is celebrated for five days, starting from Dhanteras and ending on Bhai Dooj. However, according to Drik Panchang, Diwali begins a day earlier in Maharashtra on Govatsa Dwadashi, which is celebrated a day before Dhanteras. This year, Govatsa Dwadashi falls on October 21, Friday.

When is Diwali?

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, Monday.

Puja muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Lakshmi Puja muhurat will start at 6:53 pm and end at 8:16 pm (one hour 23 minutes duration). Pradosh Kaal begins at 5:43 pm and will end at 8:16 pm, while Vrishabha kaal is from 6:53 pm to 8:48 pm. Amavasya tithi begins at 5:27 pm on October 24 and will end at 4:18 pm on October 25.

Nishita Kaal Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Nishita Kaal Muhurat for Lakshmi Puja is from 11:40 pm to 12:31 am on October 25.