Diwali 2022: Check out these irresistible offers on fashion and festive wear

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Customers have a chance to bag ethnic wear with up to 80 percent discount on these websites.

Diwali is around the corner. And it’s time to dress up in our festive best. The e-commerce giants are making the task a bit easier by offering discounts on festive wear. In case you have missed the annual online festive season sales, don't worry. The Diwali sale on Amazon and Flipkart is about to begin on October 18 and October 19 and will conclude by October 23. Meanwhile, Amazon's Great Indian Festive sale is underway.

Customers have a chance to bag ethnic wear with up to 80 percent discount on these websites. Let’s take a look at top deals from Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

ALSO READ:

Deals on Myntra

Women Ethnic Apparel

The prices of kurtis and kurta sets have been slashed by 60 percent. From chikankari and embellished outfits to solid colours, top women's clothing brands are putting out lucrative offers. Ethnic dresses are also available for under Rs 800.

Kids clothes

Why should adults have all the fun? Skip the boring casual wear for your children and shop for stunning lehenga choli and kurta pyjama sets. The e-commerce site offers discounts of up to 60 percent on kids' clothing.

Deals on Flipkart

Footwear

A minimum discount of 50 percent on footwear is something we don’t want to miss. Not only can you buy matching footwear for your festive outfits, make the most of the sales by purchasing your regular footwear as well.

You can get a 10 percent additional instant discount with SBI credit card or EMI transactions. If you make the payment via Paytm, you get a 10 percent instant cashback on your Paytm wallet and UPI transactions.

T-shirts, Jeans, Jackets

Don’t miss the chance to revamp your wardrobe with top picks at a reasonable price. Flipkart offers a discount of up to 60-80 percent on brands like Adidas, Arrow Sport, Flying Machine, and Highlander, among others.

Deals on Amazon

Saree and lehengas

Add oomph to your festive look by slipping into a striking saree or stunning lehengas. The Great Indian Festive sale has got it covered.

Kurta pyjama set

Under the Great Indian Sale, discounts are raining from all sides. Men’s designer, as well as solid colour kurta pyjama sets, are enjoying 80 percent discount.