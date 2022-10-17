Diwali 2022: 5 days of celebrations; importance and significance of each day

By CNBCTV18.com

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated for five days, starting with Dhanteras and ending with Bhai Dooj. Each of the five days has its unique significance, drawing from legends and traditions stretching back to the Vedic era.

Here is a look at the five days of Diwali and their importance and significance.

Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated on the first day of Diwali. The word Dhanteras comes from two Sanskrit ones – ‘Dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘Teras’ referring to the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi, Hindu deities of wealth, are worshipped on this day. People buy gold, silver, and utensils as it is believed to bring good luck. The day pays homage to Dhanwantari, the God of medicine. This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22 and 23.

Naraka Chaturdashi

According to ancient Indian texts, Lord Krishna is said to have slain the demon named Narakasura on this day. Naraka Chaturdashi falls on the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. The day is also celebrated as Chhoti Diwali. This year Naraka Chaturdashi falls on October 23.

Diwali

The main event of Diwali is celebrated on the third day. Prayers are offered to Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune. Every household is lit up with clay lamps and fireworks are displayed on this day.

It is believed that on this day Lord Ram had returned to Ayodhya along with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after completing 14 years in exile and killing the demon king Ravana. Citizens of Ayodhya had lit up their houses to welcome their prince. The same ritual is followed even now.

Among the business community, this day is believed to be the beginning of a new year. 'Chopda Pujan' is performed by them by inaugurating new books of accounts for the ensuing year.

In states like West Bengal and Assam, people offer prayers to Goddess Kali on Amavasya night as it is believed that the last manifestation of goddess Mahakali, Kamalatmika, was incarnated on this day.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Govardhan Puja

Govardhan Puja is celebrated in honour of Lord Krishna’s feat of lifting the Govardhan mountain to protect people from Lord Indra’s wrath. It falls on the fourth day of the festival. On this day, miniature clay and cow-dung figures are made to depict the event. Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the first day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik.

Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is observed on the fifth and final day of Diwali celebrations. On this day, sisters pray for the well-being of their brothers. The festival is associated with the tale of sibling love shared between Lord Yama and his sister Yami. It was on this day that Lord Yama met his sister after decades of separation. Yami welcomed him with full fanfare. Touched by her warmth and hospitality, Yamraj blessed her and said any brother who will greet his sister on this day will have a long life.