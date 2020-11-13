India Diwali 2020: India's festive mood raises fears of surge of coronavirus Updated : November 13, 2020 12:16 PM IST People who’ve restricted their purchases to essentials for months appear to be in a celebratory mood and traders are lapping it up. For India's nearly 70 million traders, who employ about 400 million people, an upturn could not come fast enough. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.