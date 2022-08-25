    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

    Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

    Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
    Kamat, who is Director General, Naval Systems & Materials, at the DRDO will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
    DRDO is the research and development wing of the Defence Ministry. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Kamat as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of DRDO from the date of his assumption of charge till he attains the age of 60 years, it said.
    The ACC also approved the appointment of Reddy as scientific adviser to the defence minister, the order said. Reddy was appointed as DRDO chief in August 2018 for two years. He was given two years’ extension in the post in August 2020.
    Also read:
    Meet Chirag Setalvad — the new head of equities at HDFC AMC

    Tags

    Appointments Committee of the Cabinetdefence ministryDefence Research and Development OrganisationScientist

    Previous Article

    UK key to India’s net-zero ambitions and companies, say experts

    Next Article

    Explained: What is the Super 'Duper' Hornet fighter jet Boeing is pitching to Indian Navy

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng