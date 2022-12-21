Discussions on to drop corporate tax concession proposed in DESH bill: Govt sources

The government sources indicated that discussions are currently underway between the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Revenue Department, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on aspects of taxation related to the proposed bill. The ongoing discussions also include demands to drop corporate tax concession in the proposed bill.
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
