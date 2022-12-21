Homeindia news

Discussions on to drop corporate tax concession proposed in DESH bill: Govt sources

Discussions on to drop corporate tax concession proposed in DESH bill: Govt sources

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 10:18:44 PM IST (Published)

The government sources indicated that discussions are currently underway between the Ministry of Commerce & Industry and the Revenue Department, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on aspects of taxation related to the proposed bill. The ongoing discussions also include demands to drop corporate tax concession in the proposed bill.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Anushka Sharma)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Parliament Highlights: Rajya Sabha MPs discuss Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019