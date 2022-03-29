Discussing possibility of adopting 'one state, one sport' policy: Govt informs Lok Sabha

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has held a meeting with the state ministers and officials on the possibility of adopting a policy of "one state, one sport" but no decision has been taken yet, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Sports Nisith Pramanik said Thakur held a virtual meeting with the state sports ministers and officials and discussed the matter of "one state, one sport".

"The government will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time," Pramanik said during Question Hour. The minister's reply came to a question from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Hema Malini, who asked about the possibility of adopting a "one state, one sport" policy for the overall growth of sports and sportspersons.

Earlier, Pramanik said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports recognises the national sports federations (NSFs) for different sports in accordance with the provisions under the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011 and the subsequent guidelines issued from time to time for the promotion and development of sports in India. These guidelines are readily available on the website of the ministry, along with a list of the recognised NSFs which is updated from time to time, he added.

Pramanik said the National Code against Age Fraud in Sports issued by the ministry requires the NSFs to get all the players in age-level competitions medically examined at the time of registering or allowing a new athlete to participate in an event and issue identity cards to them in accordance with their medical reports.