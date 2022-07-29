DC Motors owner Dilip Chhabria booked in money laundering case

India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against India's top car designer Dilip Chhabria, owner of DC Motors. The financial probe agency conducted raids at six locations linked to Chhabria in Mumbai and Pune on Thursday.

The ED pressed the charges against Chhabria based on the case registered against him by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) unit of Mumbai Police and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) earlier, ANI sources said.

The case pertains to multiple loan frauds Chhabria is accused of committing in connivance with non-banking financial company (NBFC) officials.

Chhabria was arrested by Mumbai police in 2020. He was accused of borrowing Rs 42 lakh loan per car by using the documents provided by his customers at the time of purchase and then defaulting.

He was also accused of using the same chassis number (often printed on the driver's side door) and engine number for his DC Avanti cars. He allegedly took multiple loans under that one chassis number and engine number.

As per Mumbai police, DC motors had manufactured 120 Avantis, considered to be India's first sports car, till the time of the arrest.

Chhabria was arrested by Mumbai police CIU when dismissed inspector Sachin Waze was leading the unit. Later, Mumbai police's EOW also booked him. Comedian Kapil Sharma had also lodged an FIR against the car designer for cheating him.