Digital competition bill to exempt government's gatekeepers

The draft for digital competition bill is almost in its final stages, and a report with a set of recommendations and a draft bill will be submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs by the first week of July.

It has been understood that the draft is almost in its final stages, and a report with a set of recommendations and a draft bill will be submitted to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs by the first week of July.

As far as the gatekeepers go, the whole purpose of the digital competition law and setting up this inter-ministerial committee was to identify gatekeepers, big tech companies who can negatively influence the marketplace, use that dominant position to eliminate startups, newer entrants in the market, and therefore this work was going on on the lines of what's happening in the European Union.

It has been understood that this report and this draft bill that has been prepared will exempt government bodies, government tech companies and government gatekeepers from the purview of the law. So this will not apply to government departments or undertakings. So possibly this could be a contentious issue with startups and other private big tech companies who would want a level playing field in India.

This is something that the likes of Amazon, Flipkart have been asking for many years now.

On the data regulation issue, it has been understood that this could also be a sensitive issue going forward. Even in the inter-ministerial meetings, there has been some overlap, some difference of opinion between ministries like electronics and IT, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on how to approach regulations on data usage.

A Data Protection Act is also under work. So it remains to be seen how these laws complement each other. But for the moment, the work is on in the right earnest and a draft bill will be submitted by the first week of July . However, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs will have to approve it, it will have to go to the cabinet and finally it will also have to go to Parliament to be approved as law.

