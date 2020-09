India

Diesel prices now falling, petrol rates steady

Updated : September 05, 2020 12:23 PM IST

The oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday reduced the pump price of diesel across the country, the second such downward revision this week.

In the national capital, diesel prices have fallen by 13 paise per litre on Saturday, bringing down the transport fuel price to Rs 73.27 a litre.