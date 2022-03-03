Didn’t receive the 10th installment of PM Kisan? Here’s how to file a complaint

PM Kisan Samriddhi Yojana is a Centre-backed scheme aimed at providing financial support to landholding farmers’ families. Under the scheme, farmers receive Rs 6,000 per year which is transferred to their bank accounts in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The 10th installment of the PM Kisan Samriddhi scheme was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 1, 2022. More than Rs 20,000 crore was transferred to over 9.5 lakh farmer-beneficiaries, according to an Economic Times report.

It is now mandatory for farmers to link their Aadhaar with their PM Kisan accounts to continue receiving the installments. However, farmers may have missed the latest instalment due to a variety of factors. The government has asked farmers to register their complaints.

If you are a beneficiary of the scheme and have not received the 10th installment of PM Kisan by now here’s how to file a complaint.

Eligible farmers may visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/ between Monday and Friday to file a complaint.

A complaint can also be registered via email at pmkisan-ict@gov.in. or pmkisan-funds@gov.in.

Farmers can also register their complaints by calling the PM-Kisan Helpline. No- 011-24300606/155261 or PM Kisan’s toll-free number 1800-115-526.

To file a direct complaint visit https://pmkisan.gov.in/Grievance.aspx.

Then enter your Aadhaar number or account number or mobile number and click on ‘Get details’ to get your details.

To check if their name is on the beneficiary list or not farmers can:

Go to the official PM KISAN portal.

Under ‘Farmers Corner’, click on the ‘Beneficiary List’ button.

Enter Status, District, Sub-district, Block, Village, and click on the ‘Get Report’ button.

With this, all details will be displayed including beneficiary details, details of the last transaction/installment, date of the last transaction, and bank account to which the installment was credited.