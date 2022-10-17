Dhanteras 2022: From Shagun coins to plants, best gifting ideas for your loved ones

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini This year the festival of Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 22 and 23.

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi will be celebrated across the country on October 23 but the ‘shubh muhurat’ falls on October 22 this year. Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali, and on this day, devotees pray to Goddess Lakshmi (the Goddess of wealth) and Lord Kubera (the Lord of treasure). The day is considered extremely auspicious to start new beginnings, to invest or buy gold, silver or new utensils as a symbolic gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes. It is also an auspicious occasion to buy a gift for your loved ones.

Here are the best gifting ideas for this Dhanteras.

Shagun coins

One of the most auspicious Dhanteras gifts, Shagun coins made of gold or silver are believed to bring good luck and positivity to Dhanteras. They also attract blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, lord Kuber or lord Ganesha to your loved ones.

Silver gifts

Buying silverware on Dhanteras is a symbol of prosperity on Dhanteras. Shiny silver items, such as jewellery, utensils, diyas, etc. are considered auspicious gifts that will convey your heart-warming greetings of the season.

Utensils

Utensils are the top favourite and another auspicious gifting item for Indians when it comes to Dhanteras. You can buy utensils made of silver, copper and brass which are considered auspicious. You can also fill the metal utensils with either dry fruits or fresh flowers to make them extra special and send it out to your loved ones. Gifting utensils hold a cultural value on Dhanteras, and it is also an item that will never be unused by your special ones.

Electronics and devices

During the festive season, several shopping websites and platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart offer huge discounts on a range of items including electronics and devices. You can get a great deal on items such as TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, smart home items, mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches and much more. Dhanteras brings the perfect opportunity to grab a great deal and share a thoughtful gift with your loved ones.

Plants

Plants symbolise life, growth, and special plants such as Feng Shui plants are considered to bring good luck and prosperity. Thus, plants make a great gift for your loved ones this festive season. You can opt for an assorted collection of Feng Shui plants such as the money plant, Jade plant and money tree or go for a well-trimmed bonsai for your special ones on Dhanteras.