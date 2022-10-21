By CNBCTV18.com

Dhanteras or Dhanatrayodashi is the first day of the Diwali festival. An auspicious day for millions of Hindus, the day is often reserved for buying gold and utensils in order to welcome wealth into households. The word Dhanteras comes from the Sanskrit ‘dhan’ meaning wealth and ‘teras’ referring to the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Kartik. Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deities of wealth, are worshipped on this day.

On the occasion of Dhanteras, I wish you great success

May this Dhanteras bring you prosperity and abundance.

I pray for endless happiness at your doorsteps this Dhanteras!

Wishing you a very bright future. Shubh Dhantrayodashi 2022

Shubh Dhanteras. May the Goddess Lakshmi bless you and your life

The Festival of Lights is here. May Dhanteras light your heart and home with happiness too

Let’s buy gold and silver to welcome Maa Lakshmi and celebrate Dhanteras

Silver, gold or platinum. No jewel can shine like your happiness. May Goddess Lakshmi continue to bless our family with happiness

Let us clean our hearths and hearts so that Goddess Lakshmi descends and blesses us with prosperity and health

Wealth, health, and happiness. I pray that you are blessed with all three this Dhanteras

I pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi, that our good fortunes never come to an end

Wishing you and your family a festive season full of prosperity and happiness

May your life be full of happiness and harmony. Happy Dhanteras to you and your family

This Dhanatrayodashi, I hope that the footsteps of Goddess Lakshmi enter your home and stay there forever