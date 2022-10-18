Dhanteras 2022: Check out top offers from these jewellers in India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Leading jewellers in India including Tanishq, Joyalukkas, PC Jeweller and more are offering exclusive discounts and benefits for shoppers this Dhanteras.

Dhanteras is an important Hindu festival which will be celebrated on October 22 and 23 this year. On this auspicious occasion, buying gold, silver and other precious metals is considered to bring fortune and blessing of the gods of wealth. On Dhanteras, jewellers across the country give out hefty discounts and the sale of gold and diamond jewellery witnesses a massive surge.

Here is a look at some of the best offers from the top jewellers in India on Dhanteras.

Tanishq

Tata Group-owned Tanishq is offering up to 20 percent off on making charges of gold and diamond jewellery. Customers can get up to 25 percent off on gold, polki, kundan polki, glass kundan, and colour stone jewellery from Tanishq.

The offer is exclusive to the online portal tanishq.co.in and the Tanishq app. The offer is valid till October 26.

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller is offering up to 25 percent off on diamond jewellery and making charges for gold jewellery, and silver jewellery and other articles. Customers can also get a 10 percent discount on coin making with zero percent deduction on old gold weight.

Users of ICICI Bank Credit Cards, HSBC Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Bank Debit Cards can earn up to 5,000 cash back.

Also, a flat Rs 2,500-5,000 cashback is offered on minimum purchases of Rs 250,000-1,00,000 respectively.

The offer is valid till October 26.

Joyalukkas

Joyalukkas is offering exclusive Diwali cashback this Dhanteras. Customers can get a Rs 2,000 gift voucher on the purchase of diamonds, uncut diamonds and precious jewellery worth Rs 50,000 and above.

Rs 1,000 gift voucher is offered on gold jewellery purchases worth Rs 50,000 and above while customers buying silver items worth Rs 10,000 and above will get a Rs 500 gift voucher.

Customers making purchases with SBI cards will get an additional 5 percent cashback.

The offer is valid till October 24.

Senco

Senco Gold is back with its Dhanteras Shagun offer this year. The jeweller is offering 100 percent discount on making charges of diamond jewellery, 15 percent discount on making charges of silver items and 25 percent off on making charges of gold and platinum jewellery.

Customers with a cart value of Rs 2,00,000 and more will get a 1-gram 22kt gold coin for free.

HDFC debit and credit card users can earn an extra 5 percent cashback as well.

The offer is valid only on purchases through the website only and it is valid till November 1.

PC Chandra Jewellers

PC Chandra Jewellers’ Dhanvarsha offer is providing customers with up to 25 percent off on making charges of all jewellery, and a 12 percent discount on thw value of diamonds and astrological stones.

Also, the jeweller is offering Rs 125 off per gram of gold jewellery.

The offer is online exclusive and valid till October 23.