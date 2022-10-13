Buying gold this Dhanteras? Check shubh muhurat timings

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Shubh Muhurat for buying gold and various other assets falls on October 22 and 23 this year.

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali celebrations. The day is considered auspicious to buy gold and other assets. People all around the country will look to invest or buy gold, silver articles, and other forms of wealth, such as property, automobiles, or any other financial assets.

On Dhanteras people worship Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi the gods of wealth. ‘Dhanteras’ stands for wealth and prosperity and therefore, this day is considered auspicious for investing in assets or buying gold, silver, utensils property, vehicles or any financial asset. This day holds high importance in the Hindu community and especially for the businessmen who invest in or by gold on this occasion.

With Dhanteras approaching, jewellers across the country are expecting a large number of customers on the festival day, and several fantastic offers and discounts are given to persuade buyers.

The festival of Dhanteras this year will be celebrated on October 23 on Udayatithi. However, the muhurat to buy gold, silver, utensils, clothes, and other items will begin on October 22.

Dhanteras 2022 Shubh Muhurat timings and details

To buy the auspicious timing or Choghadiya Muhurat falls on October 22, Saturday.

Evening Muhurat: 6:02 pm to 7:20 pm

Night Muhurat: 8:55 pm to 1:56 am on October 23

Early Morning Muhurat: 5:02 am to 6:27 am

Auspicious timings to buy Gold on October 23 is from 06:27 am to 06:03 pm on October 23.

Choghadiya Muhurat this year is overlapping with the Dhantrayodashi timing from 6:35 am to 6:03 pm, as per a Latestly report.

Morning Muhurat: 08:02 am to 12:23 pm

Afternoon Muhurat: 1:50 pm to 3:16 pm

Evening Muhurat: 5:44 pm to 06:03 pm