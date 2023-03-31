Mishra, who was appointed as Jt Secy, DFS in September 2019, had received a three-year extension in 2022. During his tenure, Mishra had primarily focused on the insurance and fintech sectors.

Saurav Mishra, Joint Secretary at the Department of Financial Services (DFS), has likely submitted his resignation, as per sources on Friday.

Mishra, who was appointed as Jt Secy, DFS in September 2019, had received a three-year extension in 2022. During his tenure, Mishra had primarily focused on the insurance and fintech sectors.

Although the government has not yet accepted Mishra's resignation, rumors are rife that he may be eyeing a position at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) as a member (life). This position had fallen vacant after K Ganesh retired from the post in June 2022.