Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Date, time, and significance

Devshayani Ekadashi or Shayani Ekadashi is considered an auspicious day for the devotees of Lord Vishnu as it is believed that on this day Lord Vishnu goes into a state of yogic sleep on the sheshnaag in the ksheersagar (the cosmic milk ocean).

Shayani Ekadashi date and time

There are two lunar fortnights in a Hindu month, which means devotees celebrate Ekadashi or the eleventh day twice -- one during Shukla Paksha and another on Krishna Paksha. The Ekadashi which falls in Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadha is called Devshayani Ekadashi. This year, Devshayani Ekadashi will be celebrated on July 10.

The Devshayani Ekadashi Tithi will begin on Saturday, July 9 at 4.39 pm and will continue till Sunday, July 10, at 2.13 pm. The Devshayani Ekadashi Hari Vasara end moment will be observed on July 10, 7.29 pm, while the Devshayani Ekadashi Parana time is on Monday, July 11, from 5.31 am to 8.17 am.

Significance

Dev means God (here a reference to Lord Vishnu) and Shayani means resting. As per Hindu scriptures, Devshayani Ekadashi is the day on which Lord Vishnu goes into yogic sleep for a period of four months. The god is said to rest on the coiled body of his serpent, Sheshnaag, in the Kshirasagara or the cosmic ocean.

He wakes up after four months on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi. While Lord Vishnu rests, Lord Shiva takes care of the Universe. Therefore, these four months, or the Chaturmas, starts with an ode to Lord Shiva. With this Ekadashi Tithi, the sacred Chaturmas period of Shravan, Bhadrapad, Ashwin and Kartik months will begin.

During these four months, Hindus celebrate some of the big festivals, including Krishna Janmashthami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Shravan Somwar Vrat, Navratri and Diwali. However, no auspicious personal occasions such as marriages, engagements, naming ceremonies or housewarming functions are held during this period.

The Devshayani also coincides with the culmination of the Pandharpur Ashadi Ekadasi Waari Yatra in Maharashtra.

Due to its significance in more than one way, the day is also called, Padma, Hari Shayani, Maha Ekadashi, Devpodhi or Ashadhi Ekadashi.