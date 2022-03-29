Dev Information collaborates with Adani Institute of Digital Technology and Orena Solutions

Dev Information Technology Limited has teamed up with Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management (AIDTM) & Orena Solutions to upskill IT students and professionals in cloud, AI/ML, blockchain and ongoing digital transformation technologies and give them career opportunities.

Dev IT Ltd, a leading information technology solutions provider company, expects to significantly increase its workforce by 50 percent in the coming years and to ensure that this growth journey is fuelled with the right talent pool to strengthen its solution capabilities in Cloud, AI/ML, Blockchain and Mobility, DEV IT has entered into an agreement with AIDTM & Orena Solutions, the company said in a statement.

By this, DEV IT aims to provide unique opportunities to aspiring talent by providing job-oriented customised dedicated courses and developing their career in their preferred industry domain in association with AIDTM and Orena Solutions. They shall be providing the necessary training and skill upgrades, it said.

Interested candidates with bachelors in Computer Science, IT, Communications and Computer Engineering, and MCA will qualify to apply for this. The application-oriented proficiency program, tailormade by the AIDTM and by Orena Solutions, aligns with the updated industry requirements in varied domains, the company added.

"In this era of specialisation, single-handedly meeting a client’s needs with an end-to-end technology solution is an ongoing challenge for many. The Partner-to-Partner (P2P) relationships promoted by IAMCP across the globe help collaboration between businesses. This recognition will be a golden opportunity for Dev IT which is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, specialising in Azure Cloud, Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AI/ML, as this has helped to drive our businesses forward and expecting to generate more business opportunities, locally and globally," it said.

Dev Information is a technology solution provider delivering digital solutions leveraging cloud, automation and data since 1997 and a public limited company listed on NSE and BSE. DEV IT is a one-stop digital solution provider company for various IT needs and helps clients optimise their IT into a strategic asset.