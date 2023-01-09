Dense fog causes road accidents in parts of north India

Dense fog has enveloped parts of north India, leading to road accidents in the last few days. Here are the ones that occurred recently:

As the mercury drops and dense fog continues to envelope parts of north India, low visibility has been leading to not just trains and flights getting delayed, but accidents on roads as well.

The recent one was from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir, when a gas tanker skidded and overturned on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway, which led to suspension of one-way traffic movement. No injuries were reported. However, police said there was a minor gas leakage. Police and fire services were rushed to the spot.

Seven people also died in Uttar Pradesh in separate incidents, after their vehicles crashed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway due to heavy fog. The seven deceased included three Nepalese citizens.

On Monday, a bus plying to Nepal from Rajkot in Gujarat rammed a truck on the expressway in Unnao, killing three Nepalese citizens and the driver. Six passengers were injured. Of them four were from Nepal. The injured persons have been hospitalised.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said the bus was carrying 60 passengers and that the accident occurred in the Auras area of Unnao.

He added three male passengers of the bus died on the spot, while one woman succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. The deceased passengers were residents of Nepal's Kailali district.

In another incident, three passengers died while 18 were injured as a bus plying to Sultanpur from Delhi's Anand Vihar fell off the expressway in Piprauli village. It was carrying 30 passengers — four were seriously injured. The accident occurred on Sunday night.

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM Dhami says 80 affected families in Joshimath shifted to safety

The three deceased were from the Rae Bareli district and included a 50-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy.

The injured persons were admitted to a medical college in Tirwa for treatment, a police officer told news agency PTI.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the lives lost in the accident and directed the senior police officials and district magistrate to ensure the injured persons receive proper treatment.

Dense fog reduced visibility to minimum in Delhi, impacting flight and train operations early Monday. At least 150 flights were delayed as visibility dipped to 50 metres at Delhi airport and to 25 metres at Safdarjung airport around 8:30 am. "Around 118 domestic departure flight was delayed from delhi airport due to bad weather and other related issues. Around 32 domestic arrivals delayed due to bad weather," news agency ANI reported.

Apart from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, fog has enveloped places in Punjab and Haryana as well. "As per satellite imagery and available visibility data fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," the India Meteorological Department.

Amid blinding fog and bone-chilling temperatures, the I MD also predicted cold wave conditions in parts of North India for next few days.

With PTI inputs