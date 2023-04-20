Delisle Bridge in Mumbai’s Lower Parel to be reopened after five years

The bridge was closed overnight in August 2018 after an audit report by the IIT Bombay flagged concerns about its structural stability.

The reconstruction of Delisle Bridge in Mumbai’s Lower Parel is finally nearing completion and the bridge will soon be reopened for commuters after being closed for almost five years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working on the reconstruction of the bridge in two parts, with the first arm scheduled to open by the first week of May and the work for the entire bridge is expected to be completed by June 30.

The bridge was closed in August 2018 after an audit report by an expert team from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay flagged concerns about its structural stability. The closure of the bridge caused significant inconvenience for vehicular traffic and pedestrians in the area.

The reconstruction of the Delisle Bridge was divided into two parts, with the Western Railway (WR) handling the railway portion and the BMC overseeing the reconstruction of the approach roads. The WR awarded the contract for rebuilding the railway portion at a cost of Rs 87 crore, while the estimated cost of reconstructing the approaches was Rs 138 crore.

The BMC's internal report from August 2022 identified delays in the launch of girders by the Western Railway as a major reason for the delay in completing the reconstruction work. The report stated that the expected completion date was March 31, 2023, subject to the Western Railway handing over the approach of N M Joshi Marg.

The reconstruction work on the bridge's solid ramp of Ganpatrao Kadam Road and the north part of N M Joshi Marg has already been completed, while the railway demolished and reconstructed part of the bridge on the tracks. The first part of the bridge was completed in June 2022, and the second girder was launched in the last week of September 2022. The Western Railway handed over the eastern side of the approach to the BMC on October 4, 2022. This section had been retained by the railway for launching girders as part of the reconstruction work.

The BMC has already completed work on two approaches before October 2022, and the work on the remaining approach started six months ago. The work on connecting the remaining portions of the bridge with the railway girders and the asphalting of the bridge is currently underway.

The reopening of the Delisle Bridge will be a significant relief to the local residents and commuters who have faced traffic congestion and inconvenience for almost five years.