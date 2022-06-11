Homeindia news

Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 29.7 degrees C, light thunderstorms likely

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, even as the India Meteorological Department predicted partly skies with possibility of light thunderstorms during the day.
The city's maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.
Isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions, a Skymet Weather report said.
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (315) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting  And Research (SAFAR) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
