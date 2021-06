Delhi’s liquor vendors willing to home deliver liquor for orders received through apps or web portals can apply for a licence from the Delhi government starting today. As per rules, they will require an L-13 licence.

This follows the orders of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal that brings the amended excise into force from June 11.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, only those who hold the L-13 licence will be allowed to deliver liquor to the doorstep of people.

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if an order is received through a mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” the government’s notification had said.

The new amendments in the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021 were published in a gazette notification on May 31. Microbreweries are also being allowed to start takeaway services and supply to bars and restaurants from today.

The Supreme Court had in May 2020 observed that the states should consider home delivery of liquor, after massive crowds were witnessed in shops post the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Liquor traders too had requested the Delhi government to allow home delivery of alcohol amid COVID-19 restrictions.