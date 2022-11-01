Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, stubble burning accounts for 22% of PM 2.5 pollution

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The AQI is at 444 in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) in 'Severe' category, 594 in Dhirpur (Delhi) in 'Severe' category and 391 in Gurugram (Haryana) in 'Very Poor' category.

Delhi's air quality remains in the "very poor" category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 385 on Tuesday morning. The AQI is at 444 in Noida (Uttar Pradesh) in the 'Severe' category, 594 in Dhirpur (Delhi) in the 'Severe' category, and 391 in Gurugram (Haryana) in the 'Very Poor' category.

On Monday, a layer of eye-stinging smog lingered over the national capital as its air quality neared the 'severe' zone, with stubble burning accounting for 22 percent of the city's PM 2.5 pollution.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 2,131 farm fires in Punjab on Monday, the highest so far this season, 1,761 on Sunday, 1,898 on Saturday, 2,067 on Friday and 1,111 on Thursday.

According to an analysis by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, people in the national capital breathe the worst air between November 1 and November 15 -- the period when stubble burning peaks. The city records an average PM2.5 concentration of 285 micrograms per cubic metre from November 1 to November 15. PM 2.5 level from 61 to 120 is considered "moderate to poor", 121 to 250 "very poor", 251 to 350 "severe", and more than 350 is "severe plus".

The Centre's air quality panel has directed the authorities to impose a ban on construction and demolition activities in the Delhi-NCR, except in essential projects, and other curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP is a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in the capital and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation.

It classifies the air quality in the Delhi-NCR under four different stages: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI 450).

With inputs from PTI