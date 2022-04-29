Amid a deadly heatwave raging in various parts of the country, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday announced that it has increased its drinking water supply to around 1,000 million gallon from 935 MGD.

As Delhi faces the highest recorded temperatures in 12 years, the Delhi Jal Board has taken significant steps to ensure a steady supply of water. Sharing its summer action plan, the DJB said about 1,198 water tankers enabled with GPS will be deployed across the national capital to prevent water scarcity.

“The system has been made efficient and robust so that there is no water scarcity during the summer season," Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The Delhi government is also keeping an eye on the levels of ammonia in water released from Haryana to ensure that it does not impede the water supply in the capital city.

The DJB said that additional water tankers will be provided in slum clusters if water becomes scarce. Depending on the requirement for water during peak summer, the trips of the tankers will be optimized in water-deficient areas and regions that do not have piped water supply.

Jain added that the DJB has replaced old pipelines and fixed leakages to minimize water loss and contamination. Timings for the area-wise water supply will be available on the official DJB website.

The emergency control rooms of the DJB have been provided with adequate staff, communication facilities, and better equipment for grievance redressal and monitoring.

The temperatures in Delhi crossed 43 degrees Celsius, the highest in April in 12 years. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the blistering heatwave will intensify in the next five days.

However, according to R K Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD, an active western disturbance could bring rainfall to northwest India from May 2 to 5. The western disturbance combined with the easterly winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal may provide favourable conditions for rainfall or thunderstorms, which will be ‘a good respite’ from the heat, he said as per an Indian Express report.