Delhi’s AAP government to revert to old liquor regime amid protests and probes

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has scrapped the Excise Policy 2021-22 and decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale amid protests by retailers and investigations into charges of “undue financial favours to liquor licensees”.

While the Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has also recommended a CBI probe, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police is already probing the implementation of the new excise policy in the city, officials said on Friday.

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was extended twice after March 31 for a period of two months each time. The policy was due to expire on July 31, but the Arvind Kejriwal government has now decided to scrap the policy.

It is said that the excise department is still working on the Excise Policy 2022-23 that recommends among other things, home delivery of liquor in Delhi. The draft policy is yet to be sent to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his approval. In the meantime, the old regime will be reinstated in the state.

The New Indian Express reported that a letter marked "Topmost Priority" was sent to the state’s excise commissioner Krishna Mohan Uppu, in which Delhi Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma on Friday said, "Reference is invited to the directions of Hon’ble Dy CM dated 28.07.2022 vide which it has, inter alia, been directed to revert to the old regime of excise policy for a period of six months till a fresh Excise Policy is in place.”

The letter also mentioned that the timelines are short, hence the excise commissioner was asked to take necessary actions in the matter and coordinate with the heads of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development (DSIIDC), Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (DSCSC) to get the asked information prepared latest by end of July 29, 2022, in the specified format separately for all four organisations.

The information sought includes the “name of the old vend and its location, staff deployed in the previous regime, whether the premises where the vend was located were rented or owned by the public sector undertaking, and if the premises were vacant or occupied” as per the report.

The letter has also been sent to the heads of the four Delhi government PSUs which were earlier engaged in running the liquor vends.

The four corporations were running majority of liquor stores in the city before the Excise Policy 2021-22 came into effect with the Delhi government handing over the liquor license to the private sector. The Delhi government had implemented this new excise policy on November 15, 2021, and the four PSUs were withdrawn from the liquor business shifting the entire liquor trade over to the private sector.

The new excise policy triggered protests by retailers and about 10 zonal retailers out of the total of 32 zones either surrendered or refused to renew their licenses accusing the government of favouring wholesalers.

The government was accused of violating the policy on multiple counts leading to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena suggesting a CBI probe.

(With PTI inputs)