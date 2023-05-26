Delhi woman, kidnapped at the age of 15, found 17 years later

A case was filed in 2006 at Gokulpuri police station under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping on the basis of the complaint by the parents of the woman, according to the police.

A 32-year-old woman, who was kidnapped in 2006 when she was a teenager, has finally been located in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area. According to Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, the woman was tracked down on May 22 by a squad from Seemapuri Police Station.

The woman was 15 when she was abducted and she is now aged 32. A case was filed in 2006 at Gokulpuri Police Station under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Code for kidnapping on the basis of the complaint by the parents of the woman, according to the police.

Also Read: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds

“The girl was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl disclosed that after leaving her house she was residing with a person named Deepak in the village Cherdih under Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. She left Deepak during the lockdown after a dispute and started living in Gokulpuri in a rented accommodation,” the police said.

DCP Meena further explained that 116 abducted/kidnapped children/persons as well as 3,301 missing persons have been rescued so far in 2023 by the Shahdara district police.

According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, Delhi reported the highest rate of kidnapping and abduction in 2021. Delhi topped the list among the 19 metropolitan cities for kidnapping and abduction cases, as per the NCRB data. In 2020, Delhi recorded the highest number of kidnappings with 5,475 cases.