Delhi woman, kidnapped at the age of 15, found 17 years later

A case was filed in 2006 at Gokulpuri police station under Section 363 of Indian Penal Code for kidnapping on the basis of the complaint by the parents of the woman, according to the police.

A 32-year-old woman, who was kidnapped in 2006 when she was a teenager, has finally been located in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area. According to Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, the woman was tracked down on May 22 by a squad from Seemapuri Police Station.

“The girl was kidnapped in 2006 and during the investigation, the girl disclosed that after leaving her house she was residing with a person named Deepak in the village Cherdih under Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh. She left Deepak during the lockdown after a dispute and started living in Gokulpuri in a rented accommodation,” the police said.