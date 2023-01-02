Delhi: Protests erupt over death of 20-year-old woman in Sultanpuri accident | Top Developments

CCTV footage from a confectionary shop in Ladpur village shows the body of the victim under a Mahindra Bolero car while it was taking a u-turn.

An incident in Delhi's Sultanpuri involving the death of a woman in her 20s who was dragged naked for several kilometers by a car on New Year's day has left the nation reeling in shock. Anjali, the victim, was on a two-wheeler when she was hit by a car on Sunday. The five men in the car have been arrested and have been given 3-day police custody.

Here's all that you need to know to catch up:

> Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday condemned the incident and for strict action to be taken against the accused.

"I appeal that all the accused should be given stringent punishment and be hanged," Kejriwal told reporters on Monday.

Spoke to Hon’ble LG on Kanjhawala incident. Requested him to take exemplary action against culprits, strictest sections of IPC shud be slapped against them. No leniency shud be showed even if they have high political connections. He assured that he will take strong action— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 2, 2023

> The National Commission for Women probing the issue today has sought a post mortem of the Sultanpuri accident victim to find out whether she was sexually assaulted. It said an FIR under relevant sections must be invoked if the allegations levelled by the victim's mother are found to be true.

The organisation says that the victim's mother has alleged that the accused had raped her daughter which is why it was found naked.

> Protests erupted in the nation's capital as people gathered outside the Sultanpuri Police Station on Monday and blocked traffic while demanding justice for the victim. Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party also rallied outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena's residence.

#WATCH | AAP workers gather outside the residence of Delhi LG Vinai Saxena regarding the death of a woman who died after she was dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her in Sultanpuri area on January 1. pic.twitter.com/HaDSK8b3ld — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

With agency inputs.