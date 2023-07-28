Aurobindo College student killed using iron rod in Delhi, accused arrested

A woman, aged between 22 and 25 years old, was found dead with her head battered in a park near Aurobindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday afternoon. The man suspected of killing her has been arrested and the motive is said to be love and denial of marriage.

AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Friday evening speaking to reporters said that the victim was killed using an iron rod.

"It is really shameful that women and girls are not safe in Delhi," Bharti said.

On Friday, July 28, a woman body's was found under a park bench in Delhi with an iron rod nearby and injuries on her head. Her head was bleeding, police said.

There are contrasting reports on the victim's age with some claiming she was 22-23 years old while others say she was 25.

PTI quoted Chowdhary saying, "The victim, aged 22-23, was a college student. She was with a friend when she was attacked, using a rod. Further investigation is underway."

She added that the issue behind the murder "basically has a love angle and denial for marriage." The accused, a delivery boy, committed the crime because he was "mentally disturbed" after the victim's family refused his marriage proposal for her.

"The victim (22 years old) & the accused (28 years old) are cousins. The deceased's family had refused the boy for marriage since he was unemployed...Subsequently, the girl stopped talking to him...The boy was mentally disturbed...and therefore committed this crime today...He worked as a delivery boy & knew where the girl was taking coaching from. The accused has been identified as Irfan," police said.

The body was found on Friday afternoon near Aurobindo College in Delhi , where the victim was a student. South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said that the victim had come to the park with her friend. The incident took place inside the park, the DCP added.

Delhi police are still conducting further investigation to gather more details, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said.

Reacting to the news, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that the law and order situation in the national capital is in "turmoil."

She pointed out that news of this woman's death near Aurobindo College came soon after news broke of a girl being shot in Dabri.

"I appeal to the Central government to call a meeting regarding the safety of women in Delhi. DCW is taking cognizance of these incidents and we are issuing notices for the same," Maliwal said.

This is a developing story.