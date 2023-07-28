Aurobindo College student killed using iron rod in Delhi, accused arrested

The body of a female student was found near Aurobindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Friday afternoon. Delhi police reported that the accused has since been arrested.

#WATCH | Malviya Nagar murder | The accused has been arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/PCtE7xcl59 — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

AAP leader Somnath Bharti on Friday evening speaking to reporters said that the victim was killed using an iron rod.

"It is really shameful that women and girls are not safe in Delhi," Bharti said.

The victim was found with an iron rod near her body on July 28 and injuries on her head. There are contrasting reports on the victim's age with some claiming she was 22-23 years old while others say she was 25.

PTI quoted Chowdhary saying, "The victim, aged 22-23, was a college student. She was with a friend when she was attacked, using a rod. Further investigation is underway."

The body was found on Friday afternoon near Aurobindo College in Delhi , where the victim was a student. South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Chandan Chowdhary said that the victim had come to the park with her friend. The incident took place inside the park, the DCP added.

Upon initial investigation, an iron rod was found near her body and there were injuries on her head.

Delhi police are still conducting further investigation to gather more details, DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said.

Reacting to the news, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said that the law and order situation in the national capital is in "turmoil."

She pointed out that news of this woman's death near Aurobindo College came soon after news broke of a girl being shot in Dabri.

"I appeal to the Central government to call a meeting regarding the safety of women in Delhi. DCW is taking cognizance of these incidents and we are issuing notices for the same," Maliwal said.

This is a developing story.