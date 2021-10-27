0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Delhi will reopen schools for all classes from November 1

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Mini

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked schools to continue online classes for students not willing to attend physical classes.

Delhi will reopen schools for all classes from November 1
Delhi will reopen schools for all classes from Monday, November 1. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked schools to continue online classes for students not willing to attend physical classes.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from November 1. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline."
Schools were reopened for higher classes in September after COVID-19 cases declined.
The copy will be updated soon.
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Deutsche Bank expects 50 bps repo rate hike in 2022; reverse repo increase in December

Next Article

Most significant roadblocks to India's solar energy goals

next story