Delhi will reopen schools for all classes from November 1

Delhi will reopen schools for all classes from Monday, November 1. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asked schools to continue online classes for students not willing to attend physical classes.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted, "All the schools and educational institutes shall be allowed to be opened, for all the classes, in Delhi from November 1. However, schools shall also continue online classes for the students who are not willing to attend classes offline."

Schools were reopened for higher classes in September after COVID-19 cases declined.

