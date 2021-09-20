Delhi will get its 1st wild animal rescue centre in wildlife week next month

Delhi's first wild animal rescue centre at Rajokri will be launched during the wildlife week next month, forest and wildlife department officials said on Monday. "The facility has come upon a 1.24-acre plot in Rajokri in New Delhi district where a monkey rescue centre was lying abandoned. We have upgraded it to a wild animal rescue centre. It will be launched during the wildlife week," a forest department official said.

There was no such private or government facility in the national capital. Until now, the forest department, along with wildlife NGOs, used to rescue stranded or injured animals and rehabilitate them at Asola Bhatt Wildlife Sanctuary in South Delhi. "The engagement with the NGOs to rescue animals will continue. A veterinarian from the South Delhi Forest Division will be deployed at the centre for their treatment," the official said. The animal rescue centre will come up in place of a proposed facility for birds.

