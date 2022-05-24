Delhi is unlikely to witness intense heatwave conditions at least for another six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The national capital recorded the lowest minimum temperature in over a decade for May following heavy rainfall on Monday.
Delhiites woke up to thunderstorm and rain early Monday. The morning weather conditions were caused due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. According to the weather department, this was the season's first moderate-intensity storm.
The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average. It was the lowest minimum temperature for May recorded in the city since May 1, 2004, when the temperature stood at 16.7 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported.
The report said the lowest minimum temperature ever for May is 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on May 2, 1982.
Delhi rains disrupt normal lives
The rain and thundershower affected road and air traffic during the rush hours. Houses collapsed and trees were uprooted at some places, leaving at least eight people injured. Power disruption was also reported in several parts.
Moreover, flight operations were affected due to bad weather in the national capital. As many as 19 flights were diverted to alternate airports, while more than 60 arriving and departing flights delayed due to extreme weather in Delhi.
Late Monday night, the Delhi airport issued an advisory for flyers, saying, "Due to bad, flight operations at the Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with airline concerned for the updated flight information."
Several airlines such as Vistara, SpiceJet and Air India had also advised passengers to check their flight status on regular intervals for any updates.
