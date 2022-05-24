Delhi is unlikely to witness intense heatwave conditions at least for another six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The national capital recorded the lowest minimum temperature in over a decade for May following heavy rainfall on Monday.

Delhiites woke up to thunderstorm and rain early Monday. The morning weather conditions were caused due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. According to the weather department, this was the season's first moderate-intensity storm.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius , nine notches below the season's average. It was the lowest minimum temperature for May recorded in the city since May 1, 2004, when the temperature stood at 16.7 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported.

The report said the lowest minimum temperature ever for May is 15.2 degrees Celsius, which was recorded on May 2, 1982.

Delhi rains disrupt normal lives

Late Monday night, the Delhi airport issued an advisory for flyers , saying, "Due to bad, flight operations at the Delhi airport are affected. Passengers are requested to get in touch with airline concerned for the updated flight information."