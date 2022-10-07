By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Weather update | More rains are like in Delhi-NCR on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. A heavy rainfall alert is also issued in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Cloudy weather and gusty winds kept the mercury within a comfortable range in Delhi on Friday after parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) received overnight rains. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 68 ("satisfied"), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, more rains are likely in Delhi-NCR on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The national capital is likely to have generally cloudy weather and receive light rain on Friday while the air quality is expected to remain in the "satisfactory" category.

The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in these regions as well:

(Credit: IMD) (Credit: IMD)

Uttarakhand

A yellow alert has been issued in parts of Uttarakhand on Friday. These districts include Pithoragarh, Almora, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar,, Champawat and Chamoli. Meanwhile, according to News 18, schools have been shut in Nainital on Friday amid heavy rainfall alert.

Also, according to India Today, the Tehri district magistrate issued orders to close all schools from Classes 1 to 12 as well as Anganwadi centres for a day in the district.

Moreover, following the avalanche in Uttarkashi, the district magistrate had said on Thursday that trekking and mountaineering activities have been banned in Uttarkashi district for the next three days due to meteorological department's rain and snow alert.

Telangana

Hyderabad also witnessed cloudy skies and light rainfall late Thursday. The IMD predicted "one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next two days.

An orange alert has been issued in Vikarabad, Nartayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool. A yellow alert has been issued in the remaining parts of Telangana.

Hyderabad witnesses cloudy skies and light rainfall; IMD predicts 'one or two spells of rain or thundershowers' for the next two days (Data source: IMD) pic.twitter.com/TFiP8seZcZ— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2022

Chennai

The entire state of Tamil Nadu is on yellow alert. Areas including Krishnagiri, Dharma puri, Vellore, Villupuram, Tirippattar and Thiruvarur are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh

The IMD has issued a red alert, predicting extremely rainfall in Bahraich, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Shrawasti districts of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, orange alert has been issued in Maharajganj, Basti and Barabanki.

Maharashtra

Light to heavy rainfall is likely to hit parts of Maharashtra on Friday. Mumbai, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Nagpur are among areas where rainfall is likely.