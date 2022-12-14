On Wednesday, Delhi reported an air quality index of 133, the lowest since October 15.

Delhi on Wednesday morning recorded its best air quality since October 15 with an air quality index (AQI) of 133. This places the nation's capital in the 'moderate' category. The AQI was 186 on October 15. On December 13, Delhi reported a 24-hour average AQI at 177, the lowest since October 15 until today.

An air quality index of 100-200 is considered 'moderate,' 200-300 is 'poor' and 300-400 is 'very poor.'

According to SAFAR, the Indian government's monitoring system, Delhi's Dhirpur station is the only one to report a 'poor' air quality level as of Wednesday 8:24 am.

In Mumbai, the AQI stood at 208 on Wednesday morning nudging the city into the 'poor' category.

Chembur reported 'very poor' air quality levels while Malad, Worli and Mazgaon were in the 'poor' category.

This news comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday halted construction work and waste disposal for 10 days in the wake of the G20 meet underway here.

Tuesday marked the beginning of the four-day G20 Development Working Group in Mumbai. Reports showed that traffic was slow between Vakola, Kherwadi and Bandra Kurla Complex in the early morning as a result of the summit.

The civic body released a set of guidelines to reduce dust levels to mitigate the poor air quality in the city over the past few days.

These instructions come as the city readies itself for the G20 summit meetings. Reports say that ward officers have barricaded the stretch of the Mithi river which looks dirty so it is not visible to those driving.

On Monday, a minister from Mahrashtra said that Mumbai's air pollution was a "matter of great concern."

This concern grows in the winter season which exasperates the issue as air pollution gets trapped in the cold air for longer and is breathed at a higher rate.