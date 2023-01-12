Water supply to be hit in parts of Delhi today and tomorrow — Check timings, areas to be affected

The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance. It said water tankers will be available on request. Check list of areas to be affected.

The water supply will be hit in parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday due to work related to the interconnection of new pipelines at the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, said the Delhi Jal Board on Monday. The water supply in some areas or colonies will not be available from 10:00 am on January 12 to 10:00 pm on January 13, it said. "The residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tankers will be available on request," it said in an advisory.

The following are areas where water supply will be affected:

(Credit: Delhi Jal Board)

(Credit: Delhi Jal Board)

The Delhi Jal Board also issued a Central Control room number - 1961- where people can address their grievances or an water emergency. It also released area-wise numbers:

(Credit: Delhi Jal Board)