Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging several irregularities of "serious nature in the accounts and finances of Delhi government. "There are irregularities in various departments like Delhi Jal Board, state-owned PSUs and audit of expenditure need urgent attention and introspection," he said.

He also expressed displeasure over the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "mischievous and misleading" tweets that dragged his name into the row over alleged irregularities in Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying on Monday.

Saxena reportedly cited two "brazenly mischievous, misleading and defamatory tweets" by the AAP that were later removed. The L-G objected to the "petty propaganda" seeking removal of the tweets and an apology, sources said.

What's the matter

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had recently blamed former L-G Anil Baijal for changing his stand over opening of liquor vends in non-conforming areas of the city under Excise Policy 2021-22, claiming it caused gains to some licensees while leading to huge loss of revenue to the government.

Without taking any name, Sisodia had said the L-G on November 15, 2021, two days before implementation of the Excise policy, had changed his stand although he earlier approved the proposal for opening the liquor vends in non-conforming areas.

He claimed that Baijal had put the condition of permission of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) due to which liquor vends could not open in non-conforming areas causing loss of thousands of crores of rupees to Delhi government.

Following this charge by Sisodia, the AAP tweeted on Sunday from its official handle a poster, saying "LG's corruption in Delhi Excise Policy. Manish Sisodia demands CBI probe" with a picture of the present LG, sources said.

Meanwhile, the present L-G has already recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.

He has also approved suspension and major disciplinary action against 11 officials, including then Excise Commissioner of Delhi government for their alleged involvement in the irregularities.

