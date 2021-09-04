Delhi University's St Stephen's first cut-off list for undergraduate courses out; 99.5% for Economics

Delhi University's St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Friday, announcing the highest cut-off of 99.5 percent for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities. Commerce and Science students will require 99 percent to be eligible for admission to History (Hons), English (Hons) and the BA programme.

The cut-off for Humanities students for History, English and the BA Programme stands at 98.25 percent, 98.7 percent and 97.75 percent respectively. Like last year, the college will not be holding entrance tests due to the coronavirus pandemic, and interviews will be conducted online.

Delhi University holds merit-based admissions that are done on the basis of cut-offs. St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 percent weightage, and the remaining 15 percent to online interviews.

Before the pandemic, the 15 percent weightage was divided between a written test and an interview. The college reserves 50 percent of its seats for Christian candidates.