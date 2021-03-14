  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Delhi University online exams: Important do's and don'ts

Updated : March 14, 2021 09:44 AM IST

Students will get 3 hours to complete their question paper and one hour to upload the answers.
After submitting all the PDFs when the acknowledgement slip appears, it means the papers have been submitted.
Differently-abled students will get a total of 6 hours.
Delhi University online exams: Important do's and don'ts
Published : March 14, 2021 09:43 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Merger of 8 banks comes into force from April 1: Know what happens to your passbooks, cheque books

Merger of 8 banks comes into force from April 1: Know what happens to your passbooks, cheque books

BOTTOMLINE: SEBI’s perpetual bond norms are a mess

BOTTOMLINE: SEBI’s perpetual bond norms are a mess

Biden admin to reconsider objections to H1B visas during Trump regime

Biden admin to reconsider objections to H1B visas during Trump regime

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement