Delhi University admissions: Uni to hold entrance exams from 2022

The Delhi University will conduct entrance examinations from 2022 for admission into the courses, officials said. They said the University's executive council (EC)—the highest decision-making body of the university—approved the proposal to hold a common entrance test (CET), despite dissent by two of its members. Currently, the university follows a cut-off based system for admission.

A nine-member panel constituted by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended the university should hold a common entrance test (CET) to ensure substantial objectivity in the process of admissions, news agency PTI reported. This came amid a controversy over the high number of 100 percent scorers from the Kerala board getting admissions to the university.

Seema Das and advocate Ashok Aggarwal, the two committee members who signed the dissent note, said the committee is silent on the fees, format, and basis of the examination. While currently, the students can change streams, Das and Aggarwal asked whether CET would allow this.

"This report mentions through CET, merit and only merit of a prospective applicant will be the benchmark for undergraduate admissions. Does this mean that students who were admitted are not meritorious? Does this mean the interim report is alleging the admissions system the university has been following for many generations is not based on merit?" it asked.

The committee has arbitrarily labelled CET as a procedure that would provide equitable opportunity to the students, but it ignores the increased pressure of preparing for yet another exam for admission, they alleged. The committee is "marginalising those coming from disadvantageous backgrounds," they said.

The note also cited the observations of Madras High Court in the NEET matter . The High Court had concluded the entrance exams are benefitting only those students who can spend lakhs of rupees on coaching and putting students from rural areas at a disadvantage.

The note further said that the committee is silent on the total expenditure that the uni must incur to run an examination of this level. "What will be the mode and format of this examination? How much duration such an admission process will require? No timeline has been proposed," it said.

The committee formed under the chairmanship of Dean (Examinations) DS Rawat was supposed to examine the reasons for over and under admissions to undergraduate courses, study the board-wise distribution of admissions in these courses, suggest alternative strategies for optimal admissions, and examine OBC admissions with reference to the non-creamy layer status.

(With inputs from PTI)