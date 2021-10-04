0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

  • home>
  • india>

  • Delhi University admission process begins today: Guidelines, documents required and other details

Delhi University admission process begins today: Guidelines, documents required and other details

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging 100 percent cut-offs for 10 courses. 

Delhi University admission process begins today: Guidelines, documents required and other details
Delhi University will begin admission process for its first cut-off list at 10 am on Monday. The process, which is completely online this year, will end on October 6. The first cut-off list for undergraduate admissions was declared on October 1. Nearly 70,000 seats are up for grabs with eight colleges pegging 100 percent cut-offs for 10 courses.
Here are the guidelines to be followed for DU applications:
  • No physical visit is required to colleges/university during the admission process.
    • A candidate is allowed to choose only one programme in a college during a particular cutoff.
      • No change in the chosen programme college will be permitted during a particular cutoff.
      • Selection of programme college can be made only through the candidate's own dashboard.
        • Documents required for admission process:
        • Class 10 mark sheet
        • Class 10 Board examination certificate
        • Class 12 mark sheet
        • Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate
        • Conduct certificate
        • Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate
        • OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate
        • Migration certificate
        • Transfer certificate
        • Two passport size self-attested photographs
          • The colleges will then verify the application along with the uploaded documents to approve or decline the candidature. The colleges verify the documents uploaded by the candidate for eligibility and meeting the required cut-off. Once the candidate has taken admission after paying fees, they will have to sign an online declaration stating that the information provided by them is correct.
          (With inputs from PTI)
          Tags
          Previous Article

          Farmers will win fight for justice: Rahul Gandhi on Lakhimpur violence

          Next Article

          UP govt asks Lucknow airport not to allow arrival of Chhattisgarh CM, Punjab dy CM