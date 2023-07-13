Delhi traffic impacted as Yamuna River overflows — Check roads to avoid

As the Yamuna River in Delhi reaches record-high levels, causing flooding and traffic disruptions, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory and urged commuters to avoid affected roads.

As the raging Yamuna River flows at a record-high level and spills onto the streets of the national capital, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory on some roads. Online, there are several reports of slow movement of cars in Delhi and major traffic jams.

The roads affected due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna River include Mahatma Gandhi Marg from IP flyover to Chandgi Ram Akhara and from Kalighat Mandir to Delhi Secretariat

. Traffic movement on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara has also been impaired.

Delhi Police has advised commuters to avoid the following roads and plan their journey accordingly:

# Outer Ring Road (Rohini to ISBT): Traffic movement is allowed only towards GTK Road

# GTK Road to ISBT (from Sonepat side): Traffic movement is closed and diverted to the other side

# GTK Road to Azadpur under Mukarba Chowk Flyover: Traffic is diverted towards Roshini

# Singhu Border: Traffic is being diverted to Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway

# Mukarba Chowk: Traffic is being diverted to Peeragarhi Chowk and Narela side

# Bhalswa: Traffic is being diverted to Peeragarhi and Narela side

# Passenger buses from Haryana and Punjab will terminate at Singhu border.

In addition to these diversion points, Delhi Traffic Police has due to repair work on C-Hexagon India Gate near Shershah Road cut, movement of traffic will be impaired. That road caved in due to heavy rainfall experienced in the national capital last week.

The movement of commercial vehicles is also being regulated in Delhi. The advisory states that:

# Non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi and will be diverted to Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressway

# Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Mukarba Chowk. No commercial

vehicles will be allowed between Mukarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge.

# Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Sarai Kale Khan and IP Flyover.

# Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Ghazipur border

# Commercial vehicles will be diverted from Akshardham towards DND. No commercial vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also tweeted that the approaching road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station was inaccessible and that an interchange facility has been available to due escalating water levels of the Yamuna River.

Delhi is experiencing record-breaking high levels of the Yamuna River which puts the city on flood risk. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an emergency meeting on Wednesday, urging the Centre to intervene and regulate the release of water from the Hathni Kund Barrage.

Today, the CM will visit the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant which has been shut due to rising levels of the Yamuna. Private and government schools in areas with waterlogging have also been shut on July 13. Residents in low-lying areas and the flood plains of the Yamuna have been evacuated and operations are still underway.