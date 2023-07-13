Delhi traffic impacted as Yamuna River overflows — Check roads to avoid

As the Yamuna River in Delhi reaches record-high levels, causing flooding and traffic disruptions, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory and urged commuters to avoid affected roads.

As the raging Yamuna River flows at a record-high level and spills onto the streets of the national capital, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory on some roads. Online, there are several reports of slow movement of cars in Delhi and major traffic jams.

The roads affected due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna River include Mahatma Gandhi Marg from IP flyover to Chandgi Ram Akhara and from Kalighat Mandir to Delhi Secretariat

. Traffic movement on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara has also been impaired.