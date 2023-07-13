CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsDelhi traffic impacted as Yamuna River overflows — Check roads to avoid

Delhi traffic impacted as Yamuna River overflows — Check roads to avoid

Delhi traffic impacted as Yamuna River overflows — Check roads to avoid
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jul 13, 2023 10:33:44 AM IST (Updated)

As the Yamuna River in Delhi reaches record-high levels, causing flooding and traffic disruptions, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory and urged commuters to avoid affected roads.

As the raging Yamuna River flows at a record-high level and spills onto the streets of the national capital, Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory on some roads. Online, there are several reports of slow movement of cars in Delhi and major traffic jams.

The roads affected due to the rise in water level of the Yamuna River include Mahatma Gandhi Marg from IP flyover to Chandgi Ram Akhara and from Kalighat Mandir to Delhi Secretariat
. Traffic movement on Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara has also been impaired.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X