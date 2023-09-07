CNBC TV18
G20 Summit 2023 | Your guide to traffic restrictions in Delhi from September 8 to 10

G20 Summit 2023 | Your guide to traffic restrictions in Delhi from September 8 to 10

Delhi is gearing up for heightened security measures between the 8th and 10th of September for the G20 Leaders Summit. It's essential to be aware that extensive traffic restrictions will be in effect during this period, primarily due to the movement of foreign dignitaries between the airport to their five star hotels, and the G20 venue.

Profile image

By Parikshit Luthra  Sept 7, 2023 9:23:44 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Delhi is gearing up for heightened security measures between the 8th and 10th of September for the G20 Leaders Summit. It's essential to be aware that extensive traffic restrictions will be in effect during this period, primarily due to the movement of foreign dignitaries between the airport to their five-star hotels, and the G20 venue.

Here's an overview of the traffic restrictions you should be mindful of this week:
Segmentation of Delhi: Various parts of Delhi will be categorised into controlled and regulated zones.
Truck and Bus Restrictions:
  • All trucks, both interstate and city buses, will be prohibited from operating on Mathura Road, Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel. These restrictions will be in place from midnight on September 7 until midnight on September 10.
  • Goods vehicles will not be allowed into Delhi from 9: 00 PM on the 7th of September until midnight on September 10. Exceptions will be made for trucks transporting essential goods such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies.
    • Taxi Restrictions:
    • Taxis will not be permitted to enter or operate in the New Delhi district from 5:00 AM on September 9 until midnight on September 10.
      • Central Delhi Controlled Zone:
      • Central Delhi will be designated as a controlled zone, with the entire New Delhi district off-limits from 5: 00 AM on September 8 until midnight on September 10.
      • These restrictions will be applied to all 79 locations within the New Delhi district, including prominent areas like C Hexagon India Gate, Mathura Road, Shershah Road, Sansad Marg, Connaught Place, Talkatora Road, Janpath, Rafi Marg, Pansheel Marg, Niti Marg, and Safdarjung Road.
      • Only residents with valid address proof, government-authorised vehicles, and vehicles serving hotels, hospitals, and essential installations will be allowed entry.
        • Regulated Zone:
        • The regulated zone will encompass 98 locations along the 87 km Ring Road stretch, featuring traffic restrictions.
        • This includes areas like Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Patel Road, Pusa Road, DDU Marg, and Chelmsford Road, among others.
        • Restrictions will be in effect from 5: 00 AM on September 8 until midnight on September 10.
        • Entry will be permitted for residents living along Ring Road, travellers en route to the airport and railway stations, and emergency vehicles.
          • Controlled Zone II:
          • Further restrictions will be imposed in Controlled Zone II from midnight on the 10th of September until 2:00 PM on the same day.
          • Affected areas include Vikas Marg to Noida Link Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Jawahar Lal Nehru Marg, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Shanti Van, and Kashmiri Gate.
          • Exemptions include taxis transporting residents and tourists residing in hotels to the airport and railway station.
            • General traffic will be allowed into Delhi via the Rajokri Border, with traffic diversion from NH48 to Rao Tula Ram Marg - Olof Palme Marg.
            Some restrictions on movement may also apply in Gurgaon and Noida. The Delhi Metro will operate as usual on the 8, 9, and 10 of September, but be aware that access to some stations like Supreme Court Metro Station may be limited, and temporary restrictions may apply to others.
            Stay informed by following advisories from the DMRC and local police on social media.
