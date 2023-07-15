Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as Yamuna water recedes: Check routes opened for commuters

The route on Mahatma Gandhi Marg’s both carriageways from Chandgiram Akhara to IP College has also been opened, the advisory said.

In a major respite for commuters in the national capital, a few routes that were blocke d due to flooding and waterlogging h ave now become operational, Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday, July 15.

Delhi Traffic Police said that Boulevard Road to slip road and both carriageways on Mahatma Gandhi Marg are now open for vehicular movement.

The commuters on Boulevard Road to Slip Road, below Yudhisthir Setu, can turn left to MGM to Wazirabad Flyover and further. The route on Mahatma Gandhi Marg’s both carriageways from Chandgiram Akhara to IP College has also been opened, the advisory said.

After days of flooding caused by the record rise in Yamuna water levels, several routes were blocked, resulting in major traffic disruption across Delhi. However, with receding water levels, the blocked roads in the city are being opened for public use, whereas, several roads are still blocked due to waterlogging and repair work.

Shantivan-Geeta Colony Road opened

In another tweet, Delhi Traffic Police said, “On the Road from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony, both carriageways have been opened only for cars, autos, and light vehicles. “The road connecting Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT will remain closed,” read the advisory.

Pragati Maidan Tunnel reopened, restrictions on commercial vehicles

Meanwhile, the traffic on the Pragati Maidan Tunnel is normal, which remained closed for four days due to waterlogging, said Delhi Traffic Police. The advisory that was issued by the Traffic Police on Friday, July 14, said that no commercial vehicle will be allowed between Mubkarba Chowk and Wazirabad Bridge. Also, all commercial vehicles will be diverted from Sarai Kale Khan and the IP flyover.

Commercial vehicles coming from the Ghazipur Border and Akshardham will be diverted towards DND, and no vehicles will be allowed between Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan, the advisory stated.

The traffic advisory further noted that the interstate buses from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand will not be allowed to come till ISBT Kashmere Gate and will stop at the Singhu Border.