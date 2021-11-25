Delhi to resume schools, colleges from November 29 as air quality improves; here's what's allowed, what's not

The Delhi government has decided to resume physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions and reopen government offices from November 29 in view of an "improvement" in the air quality. The ban on the entry of trucks, barring those engaged in essential services, will continue till December 3.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has urged government staff to use public transport. "We hired private CNG buses recently. We have decided to use them to ferry employees from colonies such as Gulabi Bagh and Nimri Colony. A majority of government employees live in these areas," he said.

The air quality in the national capital continues to be in the 'very poor' category with the AQI clocking 390 at 9:00 am on Thursday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Neighbouring Faridabad (394), Ghaziabad (362), Gurugram (322) and Noida (330) also recorded their air quality in the 'very poor' category.

Here's what's allowed and what's not:

What's allowed:

Physical classes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to resume from November 29.

Government offices to reopen from November 29.

CNG bus service for government employees.

Trucks engaged in essential services.

CNG and electric trucks are allowed from November 27.

What's not allowed

Entry of trucks carrying non-essential items till December 3.